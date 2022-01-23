Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.41 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

