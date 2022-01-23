Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $4,076.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00012457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.89 or 0.06890460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,250.51 or 0.99877879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003424 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

