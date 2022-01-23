Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,584. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 180,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.