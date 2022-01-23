Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.79. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

