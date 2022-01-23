Tapmydata Price Tops $0.0602 on Major Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00271381 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

