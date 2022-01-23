TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$67.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.96.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.20 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.62. The company has a market cap of C$61.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.13%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

