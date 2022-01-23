TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.96.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674 over the last three months.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.62. The firm has a market cap of C$61.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. TC Energy has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 184.13%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

