TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

