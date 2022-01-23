TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.62

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.62 and traded as high as C$63.80. TC Energy shares last traded at C$63.09, with a volume of 4,665,172 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 target price for the company. CSFB decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 184.13%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

