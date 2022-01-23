TD Securities Lowers Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$11.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLN. upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

