Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,119 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Primerica were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primerica by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Primerica by 83.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

