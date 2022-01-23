Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,084 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RARE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.98.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

