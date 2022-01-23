Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 91.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 66.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN opened at $102.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

