Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $990,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.