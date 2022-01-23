Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,608 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

