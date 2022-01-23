Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $128.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.98 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TGLS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 306,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

