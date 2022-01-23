Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given New SEK 36.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

