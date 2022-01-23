Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.81

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 1494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 115.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,010,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,580,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Telos by 136.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

