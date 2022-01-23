Telos (TLOS) Reaches Market Cap of $148.96 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Telos has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $148.96 million and $2.75 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

