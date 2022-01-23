TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $37.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.