TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $37.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
