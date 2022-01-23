Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Tenet Healthcare worth $119,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

NYSE:THC opened at $75.97 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

