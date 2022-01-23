Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

TERN opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,819 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

