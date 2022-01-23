Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) vs. Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Head to Head Analysis

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.25 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $41.68 million 2.58 $7.78 million $0.97 14.26

Prudential Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Texas Community Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prudential Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Prudential Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prudential Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06% Prudential Bancorp 18.67% N/A N/A

Summary

Prudential Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

