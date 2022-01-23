Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $34.57 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $34.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $34.53. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $13.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $52.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,003.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,227.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,303.93. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $785.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

