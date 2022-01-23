Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

