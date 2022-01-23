Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Plans $0.89 Dividend

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.8857 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPY opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.
About Thai Beverage Public
