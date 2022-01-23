The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Simon Davis Acquires 563 Shares

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider Simon Davis purchased 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 881 ($12.02) per share, with a total value of £4,960.03 ($6,767.68).

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 893 ($12.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 976.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,009.60. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 872 ($11.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,136 ($15.50). The company has a market cap of £842.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.