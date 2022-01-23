The Boeing Company Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.84). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.57.

BA opened at $205.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

