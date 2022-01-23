The Clorox Company (CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 on February 11th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

Clorox has raised its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 69.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

NYSE:CLX opened at $178.60 on Friday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

