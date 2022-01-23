The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,750 ($37.52) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,136 ($29.14) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.99) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,333.09 ($31.83).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,808.40 ($24.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,892.40 ($25.82). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

