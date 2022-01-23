The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Neutral

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

NYSE DVN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 93,977 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

