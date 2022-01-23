The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $574.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $598.00 to $574.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.37 and a 200-day moving average of $392.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

