The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce sales of $21.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.42 million and the highest is $21.80 million. Joint reported sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $80.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Joint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 317,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,257. Joint has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

