The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NAIT opened at GBX 280 ($3.82) on Friday. The North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 225.40 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($4.01). The company has a market capitalization of £394.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £1,989.30 ($2,714.29).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

