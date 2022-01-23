Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $717.23 million and $20.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00173927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00363272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

