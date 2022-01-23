Tiger King Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $63,420.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.79 or 0.06896442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.04 or 0.99666225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars.

