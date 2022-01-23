Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $11.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TLRY opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Tilray has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tilray by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

