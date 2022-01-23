TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $915,108.90 and approximately $91,523.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,143.12 or 1.00393063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00092368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022646 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00028744 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.38 or 0.00426726 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

