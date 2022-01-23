Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to Underweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NYSE TOL opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

