Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 314,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 163,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

