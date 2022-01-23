Toronado Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Toronado Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises 8.6% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Zendesk worth $24,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 134.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

