TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.07.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TPI Composites by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in TPI Composites by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TPI Composites by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

