TRAVA.FINANCE Achieves Market Cap of $3.29 Million (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $288,119.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.12 or 0.06891335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,310.93 or 1.00011468 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 398,962,472 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

