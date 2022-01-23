Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

TRMR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

