Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,679 shares of company stock worth $229,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.