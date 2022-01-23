Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.82 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.