TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Abiomed accounts for 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Abiomed by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $304.57 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.