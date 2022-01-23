TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.