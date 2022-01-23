TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.