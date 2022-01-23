TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.